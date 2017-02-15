LA Kings recall F Adrian Kempe, send Setoguchi to minors
A
A
Share via Email
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have recalled top forward prospect Adrian Kempe and
The Kings made the moves Wednesday. They also sent Devin Setoguchi to the minors and traded
Kempe has the chance to make his NHL debut this week. The 20-year-old Swede has just 11 goals and eight assists in 43 games with Ontario, but the Kings hope he will provide
Kempe was Los Angeles' first-round pick in 2014. He is in just his second professional season.
The Kings return from a six-day break Thursday at home against Arizona.