NBA Capsules

MINNEAPOLIS — LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds to turn back a charge from Andrew Wiggins and help the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Channing Frye had 21 points and 10 rebounds while starting for All-Star Kevin Love, who will miss at least the next six weeks after having surgery on his left knee. Kyre Irving scored 25 points for the Cavs and James sealed the victory with a stepback 3-pointer with two minutes to play.

Wiggins scored 41 points against the team that drafted him and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 for the Wolves, who finished a six-game homestand at 2-4. The Wolves allowed Cleveland to shoot 51 per cent and hit 13 3s.

BULLS 105, RAPTORS 94

CHICAGO (AP) — Doug McDermott scored 20 points, All-Star Jimmy Butler had 19 points and 12 assists in his return to the lineup, and Chicago beat Toronto for the 11th straight time.

Taj Gibson had 14 points and Rajon Rondo added 12 for the Bulls, who led by as many as 23 points and never trailed in the final three quarters to snap a three-game skid.

Toronto's last win in the series was Dec. 31, 2013.