NBA chooses Anthony as Love's All-Star replacement

NEW ORLEANS — Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks is an All-Star again.

The NBA announced Wednesday night that Anthony has been picked to replace Cleveland forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference roster Sunday for the All-Star Game in New Orleans.

It's the 10th All-Star selection for Anthony, and his eighth consecutive.

Love is expected to miss the next six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee Tuesday. Injury replacements are chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.