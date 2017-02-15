NBA, Pelicans and All-Stars to assist tornado victims

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA, the NBA Players Association and the New Orleans Pelicans have adjusted their All-Star weekend community service initiatives to include victims of last week's tornados in the New Orleans area.

NBA and Pelicans officials say Pelicans star Anthony Davis will be among a group of All-Stars who will visit destroyed or significantly damaged residences and schools in eastern New Orleans later this week to support rebuilding efforts.

Some retired NBA stars are slated to take part in school visits as well.

The current and former players will be volunteering alongside New Orleans officials and the charitable organization Rebuilding Together.