Nishikori overcomes sluggish start to advance in Argentina
A
A
Share via Email
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded Kei Nishikori overcame a slow start to beat local
Nishikori, No. 5 in the ATP rankings, needed 2 hours, 6 minutes to advance. The Japanese star will next play Joao Sousa of Portugal in the quarterfinals.
Earlier, Gerald Melzer of Austria upset eighth-seeded Paolo Lorenzi of Italy 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.
And No. 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas advanced in his second-round match when Argentina's unseeded Leonardo Mayer retired in the third set with an injury. Ramos-Vinolas was leading 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 1-0.
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Liberals move to write off $178 million in unpaid student debt
-
'The reprieve is short lived:' More snow on the way this week for Halifax
-
Ontario to roll out pilot teaching financial literacy in Grade 10