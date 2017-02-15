Phil Varone, Mike Blunden lead Binghamton Senators past St. John's IceCaps 6-4
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Phil Varone and Mike Blunden had a goal and two assists each as the Binghamton Senators downed the St. John's IceCaps 6-4 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Jack Rodewald, Max McCormick, Nick Paul and Stefan Matteau rounded out the attack for Binghamton (22-25-3), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Andrew Hammond made 31 saves for the win.
Yannick Veilleux, Charles Hudon, Stefan Matteau and Daniel Carr for St. John's (23-22-7), the minor league club for the Montreal Canadiens. Yann Danis stopped 27-of-32 shots.
The Senators went 2 for 6 on the power play and the IceCaps were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.
