Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist suspended 6 games

NEW YORK — Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist was suspended for six games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for high-sticking Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon in the face.

On Sunday in Minnesota's 6-3 home victory, Spurgeon knocked Nyquist to the ice, and Nyquist came up swinging, using the blade of his stick to spear Spurgeon just below his left eye. Nyquist was called for a double-minor for high-sticking. Spurgeon missed a few shifts while getting stitches in his cheek.