Reliever Fernando Salas, Mets finalize $3M, 1-year deal

Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in an Aug. 31 trade last year, Salas solidified the seventh inning for New York down the stretch. The 31-year-old right-hander went 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 17 games with the Mets, striking out 19 and walking none in 17 1/3 innings. He was 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 75 games overall, and all six of his saves came with the Angels.