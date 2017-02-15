Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran free agents Owens, Brouillette

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed four free agents Wednesday, including American receiver/returner Chad Owens.

The club also signed safety Marc-Olivier Brouillette, offensive lineman Ryan White and running back Aaron Milton, all Canadians.

The five-foot-seven, 180-pound Owens had 58 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last year with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Prior to that, Owens spent six seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, winning the league's outstanding special-teams player award in 2010 before adding the CFL's outstanding player honour in 2012.

Owens helped Toronto capture the 100th Grey Cup in 2012.

Brouillette, a 31-year-old Montreal native, spent seven seasons with the Alouettes. The six-foot-one, 220-pound safety has 202 tackles, 30 special-teams tackles, eight sacks and five interceptions over his CFL career.

Brouillette appeared in Montreal's 18 regular-season games in 2016, registering 34 tackles, three special-teams tackles and one interception.

The six-foot-four, 290-pound White, a Montreal native, was a 2012 sixth-round draft pick of the Alouettes and played 25 games with the franchise.

Milton, a six-foot-three, 215-pound native of Whitby, Ont., spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos. He registered just one carry for four yards in 14 games with the club.

 

