Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian defensive tackle Jeff Finley to two-year deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian defensive tackle Jeff Finley to a two-year contract Wednesday.

The six-foot-three, 260-pound native of St. Catharines, Ont., spent three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He appeared in 20 regular-season games, registering seven tackles and three special-teams tackles.

Finley played collegiately at the University of Guelph, recording 44 tackles, nine sacks and a forced fumble in 24 games.

 

