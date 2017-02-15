Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian defensive tackle Jeff Finley to two-year deal
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian defensive tackle Jeff Finley to a two-year contract Wednesday.
The six-foot-three, 260-pound native of St. Catharines, Ont., spent three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He appeared in 20 regular-season games, registering seven tackles and three special-teams tackles.
Finley played collegiately at the University of Guelph, recording 44 tackles, nine sacks and a forced fumble in 24 games.