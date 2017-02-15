Vancouver Whitecaps add to offence by acquiring Colombian Fredy Montero

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have added to their offence by acquiring former Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero as a designated player.

The Whitecaps have taken the 29-year-old Colombian international on a one-year loan from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda.

Vancouver made a deal with Minnesota United to secure the No. 1 spot in the MLS allocation ranking order to bring Montero back into the league. In exchange, the Whitecaps sent Minnesota US$100,000 in general allocation money and $125,000 in targeted allocation money in 2018, and an international roster spot through 2017.

Montero was an MLS all-star in 2009, 2010 and 2012 and MLS newcomer of the year in 2009. He scored 47 goals and added 34 assists in 119 regular-season appearances from 2009 to 2012 with Seattle.

"It's a great signing for us and we're delighted to welcome Fredy to our club," Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said in a statement. "We have worked diligently throughout the off-season to strengthen the forward areas and today we have managed to add a very good striker in Fredy. He has proven throughout his career to be an elite attacking player and consistent goal-scorer, and he is already familiar with the league and environment."

In 2013, Seattle loaned Montero to Colombia's Millonarios FC, for whom he scored 10 goals in 27 appearances. He then went to Portugal's Sporting Clube de Portugal, who eventually bought him.

"I'm really excited, so happy, and feel blessed," said Montero. "I was looking forward to once again playing in Major League Soccer and I am so thankful to Whitecaps FC for giving me this opportunity."

The five-foot-nine striker scored nine goals in 23 appearances last year for Tianjin Teda.

Montero, who began his career with Deportivo Cali in Colombia, has made four appearances for the Colombian national team.

He joins newly signed Peruvian midfielder-forward Yordy Reyna at the Whitecaps. Robinson also has the returning Erik Hurtado, Kekuta Manneh and Giles Barnes as attacking options.