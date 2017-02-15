Veteran defensive end Phillip Hunt re-signed with Edmonton Eskimos
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos re-signed free-agent defensive end Phillip Hunt on Wednesday.
Hunt played eight games last season with Edmonton, registering 12 tackles and three sacks. He began his CFL career with Winnipeg in '09, recording 55 tackles and 19 sacks in 25 games over two years.
The six-foot, 248-pound Texan also spent time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-13), Indianapolis Colts (2014), Detroit Lions (2015) and New Orleans Saints (2015) before joining the Eskimos.
