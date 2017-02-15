Whiteside helps Heat beat Rockets 117-109

HOUSTON — Hassan Whiteside had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to help the Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets 117-109 on Wednesday night.

Dion Waiters added 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Goran Dragic had 21 points for the Heat, who ended a two-game skid that followed a 13-game win streak. Miami got back to winning by defeating the same team where that long winning streak started Jan. 17.

James Harden had 38 points 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his 15th triple-double of the season to lead the Rockets, who lost for the second time in seven games.

Miami shot 13 for 35 on 3-pointers, while Houston was 13 for 40.

The Rockets' defence struggled without guard Patrick Beverley, who suffered a strained groin early in the second quarter. His backup, Corey Brewer, played 27 minutes and finished with four points.

Miami led 58-45 at halftime and built a lead as big as 20 points in the third quarter before Houston started making shots and trimmed the lead late.

TIP-INS

Heat: SG Josh Richardson remained sidelined with a sprained left foot but is expected to return for the first game after the All-Star break. ... Whiteside briefly greeted a courtside spectator, Rockets Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon at midcourt before the game.

Rockets: Harden was honoured during a brief pregame ceremony for being a starter for the Western Conference in this weekend's All-Star Game at New Orleans. ... PF Ryan Anderson was called for a technical foul for yelling at an official late in the fourth quarter on a play in the paint where his shot was blocked by Whiteside.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Atlanta on Feb. 24 in their first game after the All-Star break.