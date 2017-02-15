WHL Roundup: Hart leads Everett over Regina 4-2; snaps Pats' 11-game win streak

REGINA — A rare loss in 60 minutes for the league-leading Regina Pats.

Carter Hart made 26 saves as the Everett Silvertips doubled up Regina 4-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action, snapping the Pats' 11-game win streak while handing them just their seventh regulation-time loss of the season.

Noah Juulsen and Brian King each had a goal and an assist for the Silvertips (33-12-10) while Aaron Irving and Patrick Bajkov supplied the rest of the offence.

Filip Ahl and Dawson Leedhal found the back of the net for Regina (40-7-7), which got a 27-save outing from Tyler Brown.

Everett went 0 for 4 on the power play while the Pats failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 3 WHEAT KINGS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs had a goal and an assist as the Warriors beat Brandon to snap a three-game slide.

Moose Jaw (33-17-8) also got goals from Brett Howden and Yan Khomenko while Zach Sawchenko made 15 saves for the victory.

Stelio Mattheos scored for the Wheat Kings (27-21-8). Logan Thompson kicked out 31-of-34 shots in a losing cause.

---

COUGARS 7 CHIEFS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jansen Harkins had a goal and two assists and Nick McBride made 28 saves as the Western-Conference leading Cougars toppled Spokane.

Jared Bethune, Aaron Boyd, Kody McDonald, Colby McAuley, Brad Morrison and Jackson Leppard also scored for Prince George (38-17-4).

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Etah McIndoe put the Chiefs (24-24-9) on the scoreboard. Dawson Weatherill turned aside 29-of-36 shots in defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 REBELS 1

KENT, Wash. — Ryan Gropp opened the scoring and set up two more as Seattle handed Red Deer its fifth loss in a row.

Keegan Kolesar, Alexander True and Elijah Brown also struck for the Thunderbirds (36-16-5). Rylan Toth made 16 saves for the win.

Riley Lamb started in net for the Rebels (23-25-9) and stopped 16-of-19 shots before being replaced by Lasse Petersen, who made 17 saves in 37:23 of relief. Colton Bobyk was the lone scorer.