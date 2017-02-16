Bulls rest G Wade against Celtics

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls are going to rest Dwyane Wade for their final game before the All-Star break.

Wade had missed Chicago's last two games with a bruised right wrist, and woke up Thursday with an illness. Chicago doesn't play again until next Friday against Phoenix, giving the 35-year-old Wade a couple weeks of rest between games.

Wade is averaging 19.1 points in 48 games in his first season with the Bulls.