Celtics G Bradley, F Brown out with injuries

CHICAGO — Boston guard Avery Bradley and rookie forward Jaylen Brown have been ruled out for the Celtics' final game before the All-Star break due to injuries.

Gerald Green was questionable for Thursday night's game at Chicago, but he entered in the first quarter. He bruised his left heel during Wednesday night's 116-108 victory against Philadelphia.

Bradley hasn't played in a month because of a sore right Achilles. He is averaging 17.7 points in 36 games this season.