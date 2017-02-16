Condon makes 21 saves for Senators in 3-0 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Mike Condon made 21 saves in recording his fifth shutout of the season, Dion Phaneuf scored on a power play and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Thursday night.

Erik Karlsson scored on a point shot that crawled into the net and Kyle Turris shot into an empty net in the final four minutes to give the Senators their third win in four games.

Cory Schneider stopped 32 shots, but the Devils lost for the second time in regulation (4-2-1) in their last seven games.

Phaneuf broke a scoreless tie with a rocket from the left point with 1:59 left in the second period. The puck hit the upper right corner of the net and came out quickly, leaving some players wondering whether the puck had gone in the goal. A video review upheld Phaneuf's ninth of the season and third in four games.

After the goal, the Senators shut down the Devils and did not allow a good scoring chance in the third period.

Karlsson made it 2-0 with a shot from the right point that Schneider slowed down but let trickle into the net.

Condon had the best saves in a scoreless first period. He stopped Beau Bennett in close six-plus minutes into the game. He denied Kyle Palmieri on a shot from the inside the right circle at 4:37 to go and seconds later stopped blast by defenceman Ben Lovejoy from between the circles.

Bennett also hit the post early in the second period.

NOTES: Senators LW Tom Pyatt, who turned 30 on Tuesday, played in his 300th NHL game. ... Bennett returned to the lineup after missing nine games (ankle). ... Condon picked up a delay of game penalty eight seconds after the opening faceoff. ... Ottawa RW Curtis Lazar was in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for four games. Chris Neil was scratched. ... Senators D Marc Methot was ill and did not play. ... This is a fathers-sons trip for the Senators. ... Devils are 6-19-2 when trailing after two periods.

UP NEXT:

Senators: Visit Toronto on Saturday night for the fourth and final game of season series.