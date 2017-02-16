Coyotes recall goalie Langhamer on emergency basis
LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Coyotes recalled goalie Marek Langhamer on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday before their game against the Los Angeles Kings.
Langhamer replaced backup goalie Louis Domingue, listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The 22-year-old Langhamer, from the Czech Republic, is 4-5-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average in 12 games for Tucson. He was drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round in 2012.