Coyotes recall goalie Langhamer on emergency basis

LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Coyotes recalled goalie Marek Langhamer on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday before their game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 22-year-old Langhamer, from the Czech Republic, is 4-5-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average in 12 games for Tucson. He was drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round in 2012.