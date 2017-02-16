Deontay Wilder: Boxing needs to crack down on cheaters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Deontay Wilder wants more of a crackdown on cheating "before it ruins the sport of boxing."

The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion's last two fights have come after his original opponents — Alexander Povetkin and Andrzej Wawrzyk — tested positive for banned substances.

Now, Wilder faces unbeaten Gerald Washington on Feb. 25 in Birmingham, Alabama. He interrupted training camp to spend eight days in New York for a trial, seeking the $5 million he was scheduled to receive for the Povetkin fight last summer. A jury unanimously ruled in his favour on Monday.