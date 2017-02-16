English soccer player charged with pushing a ball boy

LONDON — A soccer player in England's fourth tier has been charged with pushing a ball boy to the ground while attempting to retrieve the ball during a game.

The English Football Association said Liam Kelly, who plays for Leyton Orient, committed an act of violent conduct in the incident during a match at Plymouth on Tuesday, when Orient lost 3-2.

The incident wasn't seen by match officials — so Kelly wasn't sanctioned for the alleged push — but was caught on video.