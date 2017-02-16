Hamilton Tiger-Cats release veteran offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released veteran Canadian offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski on Thursday.

The six-foot-five, 315-pound Vancouver native spent nine seasons with Hamilton, playing in 148 regular-season games. The Ticats selected the 32-year-old in the second round, 11th overall, in the 2006 CFL draft but he opted to remain at LSU for another year.

"We want to thank Peter for all of his contributions to the organization and our community," Kent Austin, Hamilton head coach/vice-president of football operations, said in a statement. "He has been an integral part of our team for over a decade and we wish him well in his future endeavours."