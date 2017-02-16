Klinsmann's son likely to start in goal for US U20 team

Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former Germany and U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann, likely will be the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. when qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup starts this weekend.

Klinsmann, who turns 20 in April, will probably start, U.S. Under-20 coach Tab Ramos said on a conference call on Thursday.

At the CONCACAF qualifying tournament in Costa Rica, the U.S. opens against Panama on Saturday, plays Haiti three days later, and closes the first round against St. Kitts and Nevis on Feb. 24.

The Under-20 World Cup opens on May 20 in South Korea.