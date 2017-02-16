Midfielder Lance Rozeboom succeeds de Guzman as Ottawa Fury FC captain

The 27-year-old American succeeds the retired Julian De Guzman, who is now an Ottawa assistant coach. Richie Ryan was the first captain for the Fury, who have moved to the USL from the NASL this season and are now affiliated with the Montreal Impact.

"Lance is a fantastic leader and he epitomizes everything we want from the captain of our club," Dalglish said in a statement. "I know he can do the job because he was my captain in Austin. When I had conversations with my staff, the players and members of the organization his name kept coming up. He's not just the captain I want, but who his teammates want."