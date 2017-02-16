Midfielder Lance Rozeboom succeeds de Guzman as Ottawa Fury FC captain
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Midfielder Lance Rozeboom has been named the third captain in Ottawa Fury FC history.
The 27-year-old American succeeds the retired Julian De Guzman, who is now an Ottawa assistant coach. Richie Ryan was the first captain for the Fury, who have moved to the USL from the NASL this season and are now affiliated with the Montreal Impact.
Rozeboom previously captained the Austin Aztex in 2015 under current Ottawa coach Paul Dalglish.
"Lance is a fantastic leader and he epitomizes everything we want from the captain of our club," Dalglish said in a statement. "I know he can do the job because he was my captain in Austin. When I had conversations with my staff, the players and members of the organization his name kept coming up. He's not just the captain I want, but who his teammates want."
Rozeboom led Ottawa last season in minutes played (2,711).
Prior to joining Ottawa and captaining Austin in its inaugural 2015 season, Rozeboom spent two years with the Rochester Rhinos.
Most Popular
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’
-
Ontario to roll out pilot teaching financial literacy in Grade 10
-
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding