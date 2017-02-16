NHL suspends Ducks' Vermette for 10 games for abuse of an official.

NEW YORK — The NHL suspended Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette for 10 games without pay Thursday for abuse of an official.

On Tuesday night in the third period against the Minnesota Wild, Vermette slashed a linesman on the back of his leg with his stick after losing a faceoff. Vermette received a 10-minute game misconduct for abuse of an official.

The Ducks won the game 1-0.