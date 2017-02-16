Northwest Territories, New Brunswick open Hearts qualifier with wins

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — New Brunswick and Northwest Territories won their opening games of the Canadian women's curling championship qualifying tournament Thursday.

N.W.T.'s Kerry Galusha downed Yukon's Sarah Koltun 9-6, while New Brunswick's Melissa Adams defeated Geneva Chislett of Nunavut 11-6.

The three territories and one province are vying to be part of the 12-team field at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont. The main draw starts Saturday.

This will be the last year of the unpopular pre-tournament qualifier for the women's and men's national curling championships.