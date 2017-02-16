OHL Roundup: Nyman, Billitier shootout heroes as Frontenacs edge Steelheads 2-1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Linus Nyman and Nathan Billitier both scored in the shootout as the Kingston Frontenacs edged the Mississauga Steelheads 2-1 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jason Robertson had a power-play goal for Kingston (25-20-8) early in the second period. Jeremy Helvig made 28 saves and turned away 2-of-3 skaters in the shootout.

Jacob Cascagnette replied early in the third for Mississauga (24-17-13) as Matthew Mancina stopped 25 shots in net.

The Frontenacs were 1 for 3 on the power play and the Steelheads went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

OTTERS 5 KNIGHTS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Dylan Strome struck twice to lead the Otters past London.

Alex DeBrincat, Warren Foegele and Darren Raddysh also scored as Erie (40-10-3) won its 11th straight.

Evan Bouchard replied for the Knights (36-10-7).

---

ATTACK 4 FIREBIRDS 0

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Michael McNiven made 16 saves as the Attack blanked Flint.

Cordell James had a pair of goals, including the eventual winner, for Owen Sound (37-14-2). Nick Pryce and Petrus Palmu also scored.

Connor Hicks stopped 31 shots for the Firebirds (26-22-5).

---

STING 6 STORM 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Adam Ruzicka scored twice, including the eventual winner, to lead the Sting past Guelph.

Nick Grima, Louis Latta, Franco Sproviero and Jordan Ernst rounded out the attack for Sarnia (26-22-6).

Dmitri Samorukov and Givani Smith replied for the Storm (18-30-5).

---

GREYHOUNDS 7 WOLVES 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Zachary Senyshyn and Blake Speers had two goals apiece as the Greyhounds routed Sudbury.

Bobby MacIntyre had the eventual winner for Sault Ste. Marie (38-14-3), while Otto Makinen and Jack Kopacka chipped in as well.