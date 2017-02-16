Orioles pitcher Brach goes to arbitration, asks for $3.05M

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reliever Brad Brach became the second Baltimore Orioles player to go to arbitration this winter, asking for a raise to $3.05 million rather than the team's offer of $2,525,000.

Arbitrators Edna Francis, Robert Herzog, Sylvia Skratek listened to arguments Thursday and are expected to issue their decision Friday.

A right-hander who turns 31 in April, Brach was 10-4 with a 2.05 ERA in a career-high 71 appearances last year and made $1.3 million. He struck out 92, also a career best, in 79 innings and had two saves.

Orioles backup catcher Caleb Joseph lost his case this month and will get $700,000 rather this his $1 million request. The Orioles have won nine straight decisions since losing to pitcher Ben McDonald in 1995.