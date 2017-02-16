Porter Jr. shines, Wizards win fourth straight game

INDIANAPOLIS — Otto Porter Jr. made six 3-pointers, finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, and the Washington Wizards won their fourth straight, a 111-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

The Wizards made nine 3-pointers and led by as many as 19 points in the first half. The Pacers turned the ball over eight times in the first half, resulting in 15 points for the Wizards. Washington led the entire game.

Markieff Morris scored 21 points, Bradley Beal finished with 19 and John Wall added 20 points and 12 assists for the Wizards.

Washington (34-21) is 18-5 since the beginning of January. The Wizards' starters outscored Indiana's 97-59.

Myles Turner finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Indiana. Paul George scored 17 points, and Jeff Teague had six points, six rebounds and five assists for Indiana (29-28).

Indiana closed the deficit to single digits during the fourth quarter, but Washington pushed the lead back to 13, shutting the window of opportunity on the Pacers and sending them into the All-Star break sitting on a six-game losing streak — the longest of the season for the Pacers.

Washington tied its season high for 3-pointers in a game with 15. The Wizards scored 100 points for the 22nd straight game.

STREAKING: With Thursday's win, the Wizards have won four straight games as they head into the All-Star break. Indiana's longest skid of the season began with a 117-132 loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 8 that snapped the Pacers' seven-game win streak.

TOUGH STUFF: The Pacers head into the All-Star break having finished one of the toughest stretches on their schedule. The recent stretch of games would cause fits for almost every team in the NBA. During the six-game losing streak, the Pacers played the Wizards and Cavaliers twice each, Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back and the Spurs.

TIP-INS

Washington: Porter's six 3-pointers were one shy of Bradley Beal's season high by a Wizards player. ... Wall recorded his 34th career game with 10-or-more assists and the 35th double-double of his career.

Indiana: Is 8-21 when trailing at halftime.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Travel to Philadelphia on Feb. 24