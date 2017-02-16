Rumford, Foster share 1st-round lead at Super 6 in Perth

PERTH, Australia — Brett Rumford and Mark Foster shot 6-under 66s Thursday to lead after the first round of the World Super 6 golf tournament at Lake Karrinyup, with 10 others a stroke off the lead of the European Tour event.

"No stretches of brilliance, just a consistent round of golf," the 39-year-old Rumford said.

The tournament, also sanctioned by the Australian and Asian tours, will feature three days of stroke play before switching to a match-play format in the final round when the top 24 golfers will play a series of six-hole knockout duels.

Robert Dinwiddie, Hideto Tanihara, Casey O'Toole and Johannes Veerman were among those tied for second with 67s. Former British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen had a 69 while the top-ranked player in the tournament, No. 11 Alex Noren, shot 74.

Rumford said he was excited about the match-play component on Sunday.

"The one thing about stroke play is that you're playing against 156 other guys in the field," the Australian said. "With match play, it's a different beast. And you see it every time in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, it brings out more the personality in the individuals when it goes one-on-one."

The tournament features a regular cut after the second round, reducing the field to the top 65 pros and ties. There will be a further cut to 24 players after the third round, with the top eight receiving a bye into the first of a series of match play on Sunday.