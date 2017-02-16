Sam Saunders opens 2-shot lead at Riviera

LOS ANGELES — Sam Saunders played bogey-free at Riviera on Thursday for a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead among the early finishers at the Genesis Open.

This is how Saunders prefers to be in a starring role — on a golf course making birdies, not as the composed grandson of Arnold Palmer giving a rock-solid eulogy for the King at his memorial service last October.

Saunders had what he felt was his best round at as a pro at a tournament that Palmer won three times, though never at Riviera.

Dustin Johnson was among those two shots behind.