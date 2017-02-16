Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran NFL running back Cameron Marshall

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American running back Cameron Marshall on Thursday.

The five-foot-11, 215-pound Marshall spent time last year in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to that, Marshall played two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. After joining the CFL team in October 2014, Marshall started 11-of-18 games in 2015, rushing for 614 yards and four TD.

Marshall added 32 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns.