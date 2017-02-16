Team-by-team look at the field for the Canadian women's curling championship
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The main draw of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins Saturday in St. Catharines, Ont. Here's a look at the field for the Canadian women's curling championship (listed by skip and province/territory):
SHANNON KLEIBRINK, ALBERTA
Kleibrink skipped Canada to Olympic bronze in 2006. She's called Alberta's shots five times at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with her best result a silver medal in 2008.
MARLA MALLETT, BRITISH COLUMBIA
Mallett topped the round-robin at 8-3 in 2009, but lost the final to Jennifer Jones.
CHELSEA CAREY, TEAM CANADA
Carey needed a medal at the 2016 women's world championship to secure a berth in December's Olympic trials, but finished fourth. The Calgary team wants another crack at a world title.
MICHELLE ENGLOT, MANITOBA
Englot wears the buffalo this year after skipping Saskatchewan seven times. Curling Canada rules allow each team to have one out-of-province curler.
MELISSA ADAMS, NEW BRUNSWICK
The Canadian and world junior champion in 1998, Adams is making her Hearts debut at skip.
STACIE CURTIS, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
The 2007 Canadian junior champion is back for a second straight year after going 3-8 in 2016.
KRISTA McCARVILLE, NORTHERN ONTARIO
McCarville's rink recorded a tournament-leading 22 stolen points at the 2016 tournament but dropped a 7-6 decision to Carey in the final.
KERRY GALUSHA, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
Galusha has twice upset Team Canada in the preliminary round over her 11 Scotties appearances as skip. But she hasn't made it out of the pre-tournament qualifier into the main draw the last two years.
MARY MATTATALL, NOVA SCOTIA
Mattatal skipped her province to a 4-7 record back in 1998 and played third on Kay Zinck's team that went 5-6 in 2005.
GENEVA CHISLETT, NUNAVUT
Chislett made history last year with a win in Nunavut's first-ever game at the national women's championship.
RACHEL HOMAN, ONTARIO
A heavyweight in this year's field, Homan is a two-time Canadian champion (2013, 2014).
ROBYN MacPHEE, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
MacPhee has played second and third in seven previous appearances, but she debuts at skip with a newly formed team this season.
EVE BELISLE, QUEBEC
Belisle went 7-4 and lost to Jennifer Jones in a playoff game in her Scotties debut in 2006. The rink finished outside the playoffs at 5-6 in 2010.
PENNY BARKER, SASKATCHEWAN
A surprise winner in Saskatchewan, the Moose Jaw team will make its Hearts debut.
SARAH KOLTUN, YUKON
Koltun skipped the Whitehorse foursome to a 2-9 record in her Scotties debut in 2014.