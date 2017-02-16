Tigers, Manfred think team in good hands with Chris Ilitch

LAKELAND, Fla. — Following the death of owner Mike Ilitch, the Detroit Tigers are facing a bit of a transition, but they aren't exactly in limbo.

Back in May, Ilitch Holdings Inc. announced a succession plan in which Chris Ilitch, the son of Mike and Marian Ilitch, would eventually take over his parents' roles. Mike Ilitch said then that their business, including the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, would remain family owned.

So now the attention turns to Chris Ilitch, whose father became revered by many Tigers fans because of his willingness to invest huge amounts of money into the team.

"He's a very intelligent businessman," Tigers general manager Al Avila said about Chris Ilitch, who has been president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings. "He's very organized, very disciplined, he knows what he's doing."

Commissioner Rob Manfred was at the Tigers' spring training complex Thursday for a Grapefruit League media day, and he expressed confidence in the younger Ilitch's ability to take over.

"Chris has become increasingly involved in major league baseball activities, attending owners meetings, starting about the time that I became commissioner," Manfred said. "He's been a positive force, obviously he has great sports background because of the hockey side, where he's been more involved historically. I think the Tigers are in really good hands."

Mike Ilitch died last Friday at age 87, and a public visitation was held Wednesday in Detroit. Prior to the Tigers' first workout for pitchers and catchers Tuesday, star right-hander Justin Verlander expressed his gratitude for what Ilitch had done for the organization.

"Mr. I, he was like family," Verlander said. "I grew up in this organization, and he changed my life dramatically. He changed a lot of people's lives dramatically."

Detroit's payroll this season — around $200 million — reflects how much Ilitch was willing to invest to try to win a World Series, which the Tigers weren't able to do while he was owner. Whether Detroit was signing Prince Fielder or bringing back Victor Martinez, whenever the Tigers made a big off-season splash, Ilitch seemed to be a big part of it.