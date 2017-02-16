Toronto FC fullback Ashtone Morgan undergoes second surgery on his foot

CHAMPIONSGATE, United States — Toronto FC defender Ashtone Morgan has undergone a second surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.

The MLS club said the latest procedure took place Tuesday at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina. Morgan, who is slated to join the MLS club at its pre-season camp in the Orlando area to begin rehab, is expected to be out for six-to-eight weeks.

Morgan, a backup to Justin Morrow at left back, last saw action as a substitute Aug. 24, 2016, against Orlando. The 26-year-old underwent surgery the first time Sept. 1 with a similar prognosis of six-to-eight weeks out.

Morgan missed the remaining 10 games of the regular season and did not take part in any of the six post-season matches.