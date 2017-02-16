WHL Roundup: Colton Kehler overtime hero as Oil Kings edge Ice 3-2
EDMONTON — Colton Kehler scored in overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Kootenay Ice 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.
Davis Koch and Trey Fix-Wolansky had goals in the second and third periods respectively as Edmonton (20-33-4) dug itself out of a 2-0 hole. Patrick Dea made 29 saves for the win.
Reed Morison and Vince Loschiavo both had power-play goals in the first five minutes of the second period for Kootenay (12-35-10). Payton Lee stopped 30 shots.
The Oil Kings could not score on their five power plays and the Ice were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
---
PATS 2 BRONCOS 0
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Jordan Hollett blocked all 28 shots he faced as Regina blanked the Broncos.
Nick Henry had both goals as the Pats (41-7-7-).
Jordan Papirny made 43 saves in net for Swift Current (29-18-9).
---
RAIDERS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Parker Kelly put away the winner 6:32 into the third period as the Raiders topped Brandon.
Sean Montgomery had a short-handed goal near the midway point of the second for Prince Albert (15-38-5). Curtis Miske, Tim Vanstone and Simon Stransky also scored.
Ty Lewis, Nolan Patrick and James Shearer supplied the offence for the Wheat Kings (27-22-8).
---
SILVERTIPS 2 BLADES 1 (SO)
SASKATOON — Orrin Centazzo and Riley Sutter had goals in the shootout as Everett edged the Blades.
Dominic Zwerger scored in regulation time as the Silvertips (34-12-10) won their third straight.
Kirby Dach was the lone scorer for Saskatoon (23-26-7).
---
TIGERS 3 ROYALS 1
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Matt Bradley's goal early in the third period stood as the winner as the Tigers defeated Victoria.
Gary Haden also scored and Steven Owre added some insurance with an empty-net goal for Medicine Hat (41-16-1).
Matthew Phillips responded for the Royals (31-23-4).
---
AMERICANS 8 REBELS 4
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Brett Leason had a short-handed goal and the winner as Tri-City doubled up Red Deer.
Nolan Yaremko also scored shorthanded for the Americans (33-23-3) as Jordan Topping and Dylan Coghlan added power-play markers. Morgan Geekie, Juuso Valimaki and Parker AuCoin chipped in as well.
Brandon Hagel, Akash Bains, Jared Freadrich and Matthew Campese provided the offence for the Rebels (23-26-9).