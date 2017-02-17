Adams, Galusha keep Tournament of Hearts bid alive with victories

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Northwest Territories and New Brunswick will duel for the right to keep playing in the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday.

N.W.T.'s Kerry Galusha and New Brunswick's Melissa Adams were both 2-0 after wins Friday morning in the qualifying tournament.

They will square off in Saturday's opening draw with the winner continuing on in the 12-team Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Adams edged Yukon's Sarah Koltun 9-7 with a hit to score three with her final shot of the game, while Galusha downed Geneva Chislett of Nunavut 10-2.

Nunavut and Yukon fell to 0-2 and were eliminated from contention.

This is the final year for the unpopular qualifying tournament that precedes the main draw of the men's and women's national championships.