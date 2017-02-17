B.C. Lions bolster receiving corps by signing veteran Chris Williams

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions added another big-play threat Friday, agreeing to terms with veteran receiver Chris Williams through the 2018 season.

The five-foot-eight, 175-pound Williams had 77 catches for 1,246 yards and 10 TDs over 14 games in 2016 with the Ottawa Redblacks. But he missed the club's march to a Grey Cup title with a season-ending knee injury.

In two games last year versus B.C., Williams had 10 catches for 271 yards and a touchdown.

"When you think of players who possess pure speed and the ability to get up the field, Chris Williams tops that list," Lions head coach/GM Wally Buono said in a statement. "An effective and complete offence includes a combination of proven possession receivers and legitimate vertical threats.

"The addition of Chris makes our offence more complete and adds another level of excitement for our fans."

Williams joins a solid Lions' receiving corps that also features Emmanuel Arceneaux (105 catches, 1,566 yards, 13 TDs last year) and Bryan Burnham (79 catches, 1,392 yards, three TDs).

Williams was the CFL's top rookie in 2011 with Hamilton before being named its top special-teams performer the following year. He joins the Lions after spending two seasons in Ottawa.