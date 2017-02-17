Ex-Mariners Dae-ho Lee returns to South Korea's Lotte Giants

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Former Seattle Mariners first baseman Dae-ho Lee has returned to his former South Korean baseball club, the Lotte Giants.

The Giants say in a statement the 34-year-old has signed a four-year deal worth 15 billion won ($13 million).

Lee played with Lotte for 11 seasons before playing in the Japanese and U.S. professional baseball leagues. During his 11 years in the Korean league he hit .309 with 225 homers and 809 RBIs in 1,150 games.