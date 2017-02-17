Germany has 18 cities willing to host games for Euro 2024

FRANKFURT — Eighteen cities have applied to the German soccer federation to be part of its bid to host the 2024 European Championship.

The cities, including Berlin, Dortmund, Hamburg and Munich, submitted their applications before Friday's deadline to be among the 10 potential host venues.

Federation president Reinhard Grindel says the response shows the enthusiasm for the tournament in Germany and that it has a "first-class stadium infrastructure" for hosting it.

Grindel says "hardly a hectare would need to be sealed off for construction work."

The federation will work with Transparency International to choose the 10 cities ahead of the UEFA decision in September 2018.