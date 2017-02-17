Golf Capsules

LOS ANGELES — Wind, rain and the snap of a large tree limb were enough to stop play Friday in the second round of the Genesis Open.

Sam Saunders remained atop the leaderboard without ever hitting a shot Friday at Riviera.

Jhonattan Vegas joined him at 7-under par and was all too happy to wait until Saturday morning — maybe — to complete his second round. The wind made it difficult to pick the right club. The rain made it difficult to gauge the speed on the greens.

But it was the crack of a eucalyptus tree that made PGA Tour officials sound the horn to get players — and spectators — off the course.

Cameron Percy of Australia was among 24 players who finished his second round. He shot a 71 and was at 5-under 137. Zac Blair and Martin Laird each shot 68 to reach 4 under.

Very much in the mix was Jordan Spieth at 5 under with two holes to play. Coming off a victory at Pebble Beach last week, he was headed for his 19th consecutive round under par on the PGA Tour.

Hideki Matsuyama, who had a mathematical chance to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory, returned Friday morning to complete the first round and made three straight birdies for a 68. He likely will have to finish with three straight birdies Saturday to make the cut. Matsuyama was 6 over through 15 holes.

Defending champion Bubba Watson was 8 over with two holes left, virtually assured of missing the cut.

WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN OPEN

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Sarah Jane Smith shot a 6-under 67 in tough, windy afternoon conditions at Royal Adelaide to take a one-stroke lead in the Women's Australian Open.

The Australian had a 36-hole total of 9-under 137.

Lizette Salas shot a 70 to join fellow American Marissa Steen (71), Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum (70) and Sweden's Caroline Hewwall (69) at 8 under.

First-round leader Katherine Kirk dropped into a tie for sixth at 7 under after a 74. The Australian had a late double bogey.

Michelle Wie shot a 71 to reach 5 under. She had to overcome back spasms for most of the round that started with a double bogey.

Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand had her second straight 72 to get to 2 under. Top-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand was even par after a 75.

CHUBB CLASSIC

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez had a late eagle and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic.

Doug Garwood and Scott Parel joined Jimenez atop the leaderboard on the Talon Course at The TwinEagles Club. Mike Goodes had a 66, and Scott Hoch, Tommy Armour III, Bob Tway, Duffy Waldorf and Tuesday qualifier John Elliott shot 67.

Jimenez hit a 3-wood to 10 feet to set up the eagle on the par-5 sixth — his 15th hole of the day — and made a 9-footer for birdie on the par-4 ninth. The 53-year-old Spaniard has three victories in 23 career starts on the 50-and-over tour.

Fred Couples and John Daly topped the group at 68 along with Jerry Kelly, the three-time PGA Tour winner making his senior debut.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer opened with a 69. Also the Chubb Classic winner in 2011 and 2013, the 59-year-old German star won the season-opening event at Hualalai for his 30th tour victory.

WORLD SUPER 6

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia's Brett Rumford shot a 7-under 65 at Lake Karrinyup to take a two-stroke lead after two rounds in the World Super 6.

Rumford had a two-round total of 13-under 131 in the event sanctioned by the European, Australasian and Asian tours. David Bransdon was second after a 64.