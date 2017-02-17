Gossage says Steinbrenner, Miller should be in Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. — Rich Gossage says late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and former players' union head Marvin Miller should join him in Hall of Fame.

Steinbrenner, the bombastic and successful owner of the Yankees from 1973 until his death in 2010, failed to gain election in a vote by the Today's Game Era Committee in December. He also fell short on 2010 and 2013 Expansion Era ballots.

"He and Marvin Miller probably changed the game more than anybody the last 100 years," Gossage said Friday. "George was amazing, in wanting to win, the free agency and the way he utilized it. Wow."

New York won seven World Series championships and 11 AL pennants during Steinbrenner's tenure.

"As an owner, nobody wanted to win more than George," Gossage said. "He saw the tradition. Nobody in any sport has done what the Yankees have done, and George kept the Yankees the Yankees."

"I played for eight other organizations so I have a good sense of how those other organizations are operated, and it was nothing like the Yankees," Gossage added. "They were great organizations. I'm not knocking them, but nobody demanded that excellence like George did."

A Yankees spring training instructor, Gossage wouldn't comment on the election of former Commissioner Bud Selig by the committee in December.