Video: Hall of Fame ace Greg Maddux pranks Kris Bryant at spring training

As the reigning National League MVP, Chicago Cubs third-baseman Kris Bryant knows a thing or two about spotting pitches. But spotting pitchers? Eh, not so much.

Bryant learned that the hard way when he was challenged by a cocky sound technician who was part of a crew that was supposedly filming a workout video.

After spending a few minutes chirping Bryant from behind the plate, said sound guy stepped to the mound to take a stab.

But the sound guy was sitting on a secret. He was actually Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux.

It didn’t take long at all for Maddux to start flashing some of that Hall of Fame form, impressing Bryant with some surprisingly sinister curveballs.

Of course, you don’t become an MLB MVP without being guided by a stubborn competitive streak, and Bryant wanted no part of wrapping up the session without scoring a dinger from the portly upstart.

But even more than 20 years after his Cy Young season, the retired ace made the young superstar work for it.