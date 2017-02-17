Jaguars re-sign oft-injured offensive tackle Josh Wells
A
A
Share via Email
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed offensive tackle Josh Wells.
Wells is the third potential free agent to remain in Jacksonville this week, following defensive tackle Abry Jones and receiver Arrelious Benn.
Wells, who was set to be a restricted free agent this
The 6-foot-6, 306-pound Wells has appeared in 17 games in three years since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
The Jaguars have three other restricted free agents, including guard Tyler Shatley and safety Peyton Thompson.
___
More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org