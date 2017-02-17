Johnny Powless scores overtime winner to lead Swarm past Rock 13-12

TORONTO — Johnny Powless scored his second goal and fifth point of the night in overtime as the Georgia Swarm edged the Toronto Rock 13-12 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Shayne Jackson had a pair of goals, including one at 14:56 of the fourth quarter to force overtime as Georgia extended its lead on Toronto for first in the East.

Kiel Matisz matched Powless with two goals and three assists, Miles Thompson had a hat trick, Lyle Thompson had a goal and eight helpers and Jordan Hall produced a goal and five assists for the Swarm (6-1). Jerome Thompson and Jordan MacIntosh each scored once to round out the offence.

Kieran McArdle led the Rock (4-2) with three goals while Tom Schreiber had a goal and six points. Brett Hickey and Stephan Leblanc each had a goal and three assists, Dan Lintner struck twice while Latrell Harris, Damon Edwards, Brodie Merrill and Turner Evans added singles.

Mike Poulin made 52 saves for the victory while Nick Rose stopped 49 shots in defeat.

Georgia went 5 for 6 on the power play while Toronto was 3 for 7.

"It was a game you want to come out of on the right side of, but we didn't, and that's disappointing," said Rock coach Matt Sawyer.