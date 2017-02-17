Sports

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony miss All-Star media day

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2014, file photo, then-Miami Heat's LeBron James speaks with reporters during a NBA All Star basketball news conference in New Orleans. LeBron James may have changed the way he uses his voice ‚Äî speaking out against the media, responding to criticism or publicly calling out teammates ‚Äî but the more things change, the more they stay the same. The 13-time All-Star is still arguably the best player at the league's annual showcase and is likely headed to his seventh straight NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2014, file photo, then-Miami Heat's LeBron James speaks with reporters during a NBA All Star basketball news conference in New Orleans. LeBron James may have changed the way he uses his voice ‚Äî speaking out against the media, responding to criticism or publicly calling out teammates ‚Äî but the more things change, the more they stay the same. The 13-time All-Star is still arguably the best player at the league's annual showcase and is likely headed to his seventh straight NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Cleveland's LeBron James and New York's Carmelo Anthony did not attend NBA All-Star media day events on Friday.

The NBA said James had a family matter to deal with, and that he would be in New Orleans with his Eastern Conference teammates for practice on Saturday. Anthony was permitted to miss the media session because he was not added to the All-Star roster until Wednesday and had some logistical issues to deal with.

The All-Star Game is Sunday. James is in the game for the 13th time, Anthony for the 10th time.

Also missing from media events Friday was Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young, who will compete in Saturday's 3-point contest. The NBA said Young had flight problems.

Editors' Picks

Read more about: NBA

Most Popular