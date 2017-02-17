Marwin Gonzalez, Astros finalize $3,725,000, 1-year contract

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — First baseman Marwin Gonzalez and the Houston Astros have finalized a one-year contract worth $3,725,000, a deal that avoided salary arbitration.

The deal, announced Thursday, includes a 2018 club option worth $5,125,000 and has awarded bonuses.

When the sides exchanged proposed salaries last month, Gonzalez asked for a raise from $2 million to $4.2 million and was offered $3.25 million. His 2017 salary is at the midpoint.