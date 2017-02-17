NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly promoted sponsor

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Danica Patrick is defending her support of former sponsor Nature's Bakery and says she never promoted any rival products.

Stewart-Haas Racing has filed a $31 million lawsuit against Nature's Bakery, saying the food company concocted false claims to dump the remaining two years on its sponsorship deal for Patrick.

The suit claims Nature's Bakery took issue with Patrick using Instagram to promote protein powders, home-made energy balls, a homemade spinach smoothie and various other home-cooked meals ranging from ice cream to grilled cheese.

Patrick insisted Friday she never promoted anything that competed with Nature's Bakery, and "I did my best to promote them authentically and truthfully."

The food company has said it will fight the allegations in court.

