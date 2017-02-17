OHL Roundup: DeBrincat stays hot, Otters beat Steelheads for 12th win in a row

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Alex DeBrincat keeps adding points to his scoring lead and his Erie Otters continue to increase their advantage in the league standings.

DeBrincat had a goal and an assist and Erie won its 12th straight game on Friday, downing the Mississauga Steelheads 4-1 in Ontario Hockey League action.

The 19-year-old forward has scored in nine straight games and has 32 points during his team's 12-game run. He leads the OHL with 48 goals and 102 points.

Jordan Sambrook, Warren Foeghle and Dylan Strome also found the back of the net for the Otters (41-10-3), who have a six-point advantage on Sault Ste. Marie for first overall in the OHL.

Jacob Cascagnette scored for the Steelheads (24-18-13), who entered the game on a 7-0-3 run.

Joseph Murdaca made 19 saves for the win as Jacob Ingham stopped 31-of-35 shots in a losing cause.

Erie went 2 for 4 on the power play while Mississauga scored once on two chances.

---

PETES 4 FRONTENACS 3 (SO)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Steven Lorentz scored once in regulation and added the shootout winner as Peterborough edged the Frontenacs.

Kyle Jenkins and Jonathan Ang also scored for the Petes (33-17-5) while Scott Smith made 36 saves for the victory.

Linus Nyman forced overtime with a goal at 19:56 of the third period for Kingston (25-20-9). Sam Harding and Stephen Desrocher also scored as Jeremy Helvig stopped 22 shots in defeat.

---

BATTALION 3 WOLVES 2 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Steve Harland scored 1:30 into the extra period to lift North Bay over the Wolves.

Daniil Vertiy and Justin Brazeau scored in regulation for the Battalion (20-30-4), who got a 34-save performance from Brent Moran.

Sudbury (22-25-6) got its goals from Drake Pilon and Dmitry Sokolov. Jake McGrath turned away 23-of-26 shots in a losing cause.

North Bay's Max Kislinger received a game misconduct for checking from behind just 4:26 into the game while teammate Daniel Walker was handed a match penalty in the second period for slew footing.

---

SPIRIT 4 FIREBIRDS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — DJ Busdeker struck twice and Evan Cormier made 27 saves as the Spirit downed Flint.

Filip Hronek and Kris Bennett also scored for Saginaw (21-26-8), which snapped a three-game slide.

Kole Sherwood kept the Firebirds (26-23-5) from being shut out. Garrett Forrest stopped 34-of-37 shots in defeat.

---

RANGERS 4 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Luke Richardson kicked out 38-of-39 shots to lead Kitchener past the Greyhounds.

Riley Damiani, Greg Meireles, Connor Bunnaman and Joseph Garreffa supplied the offence for the Rangers (30-21-4).

Barret Hayton scored for Sault Ste. Marie (38-15-3). Joseph Raaymakers made 18 saves in a losing cause.

---

STORM 6 COLTS 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Nick Deakin-Poot struck twice and Ryan Merkley had a goal and two helpers as the Storm beat Barrie to snap a three-game skid.

Barret Kirwin, Cedric Ralph and Givani Smith also scored for Guelph (19-30-5). Liam Herbst made 27 saves for the victory.

Zachary Magwood and Anthony Stefano responded for the Colts (14-33-7) while Christian Popp turned aside 34-of-40 shots in defeat.

---

ATTACK 6 KNIGHTS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Jonah Gadjovich had a hat trick and Nick Suzuki had a goal and five assists as Owen Sound extended its win streak to six games by toppling the Knights.

Kevin Hancock and Santino Centorame also scored for the Attack (38-14-2), who got a 29-save outing from Michael McNiven.

Cliff Pu was the lone scorer for London (36-11-7). Tyler Johnson stopped 21-of-27 shots in defeat.

London's Max Jones received a major and game misconduct for cross checking midway through the third period.

---

GENERALS 5 67'S 4 (SO)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Kyle MacLean ended a 14-round shootout with a goal as the Generals slipped past Ottawa for its third win in a row.

Jeremy Brodeur made 29 saves in regulation and overtime, then stopped all 14 shooters in the shootout to earn the two points for Oshawa (33-16-5). Danil Antropov, Eric Henderson, Robbie Burt and Serron Noel scored.

Chris Martenet, Austen Keeting, Mathieu Foget and Artur Tyanulin had goals for the 67's (20-28-6), who dropped their fifth straight game. Leo Lazarev stopped 29 shots in a losing cause.