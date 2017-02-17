Pitcher Peter Moylan agrees to minor league deal with Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Right-hander Peter Moylan has agreed to a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals and will report to major league spring training.

Moylan, whose deal was announced Friday, was 2-0 with a 3.43 ERA in 43 relief appearances last season with the Royals. He is expected to be in camp Monday.

A 38-year-old Australian with a sidearm delivery, Moylan is 24-9 with a 2.93 ERA in 381 big league relief appearances.