Sauber driver Wehrlein to miss 1st pre-season F1 test

LONDON — Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein will miss the first part of Formula One pre-season testing as a precautionary measure after injuring his back last month.

The German driver sustained the injury at the Nations Cup event in Miami in January. He was racing against Brazilian Felipe Massa and rolled his car before crashing heavily into the barriers.

The first four days of F1 testing start on Feb. 27 in Barcelona. The 22-year-old Wehrlein tweeted that his decision was based on "medical advice" and did not say whether he expects to take part in the second test from March 7-10.

Wehrlein joined Sauber after competing for the Manor team last season and will race alongside Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson.